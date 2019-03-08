Springbok players might be less attractive to northern hemisphere clubs from 2020

Kieno Kammies speaks to SARU President Mark Alexander about World Rugby's Regulation 9, which will be enforced from 2020 and will see clubs having to release Springbok players for international duty for 14 weeks a year.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.LISTEN TO PODCAST