Interactive discussion on The South Africa we all want to live in

Lorenzo Davids, CEO of Community Chest, talks to Kieno about a special summit for NGOs to answer crucial questions like, how they can change the way they operate in order to best serve society and the community around them.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.LISTEN TO PODCAST