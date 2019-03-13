Relative of victim in Ethiopian Airlines crash speaks

Kenyan Philip Mason has lost two brothers to plane crashes, 19 years apart. On Sunday, the Ethiopian Airline Boeing 737 MAX 8 crash claimed his younger brother, Cosmas Kipng'etich Rogony. And nearly two decades ago, his other brother Richard died when the Kenya Airways’ Airbus A310-300 crashed into the sea off the coast of Côte d'Ivoire. Kieno is joined on air by Philip.