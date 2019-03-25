Pandor announces her department will settle Nsfas debt

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
Brain drain a threatens SA's economic recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Formby - Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 18:13
South Africa 2021 economic outlook & preview of State of the nation address by the president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Goolam Ballim - Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
What President Ramaphosa needs to solve mining energy issues
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Leon - Co-Chair for Africa and Partner at Herbert Smith Freehills South Africa
Today at 18:48
South Africa’s Skynamo Acquires mSeller, a Leading Mobile Sales Application in the United Kingdom
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sam Clarke - Founder and CEO at Skynamo
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - The Business of Reddit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Is the Box Store JustNow a real lay-by platform?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Darlene Menzies - Founder and CIO of FinFind
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Darlene Menzies - Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Finfind
Latest Local
Most white South Africans still view black people as servants says Mboweni Finance minister Tito Mboweni took to social networking site Twitter on Wednesday to share his opinions on white South Africans. 10 February 2021 5:50 PM
'Shabby controls' allowed traveler to enter the UK from 'red list' SA unchecked Sharon Feinstein's experience on Monday is now the subject of a probe by British Home Secretary Priti Patel. 10 February 2021 4:39 PM
N2 sinkhole: 'Taking sand from built road embankment is theft' 'The embankment is built so it is not mining, it is theft,' explains Aspasa director Nico Pienaar. 10 February 2021 2:52 PM
View all Local
Party before country always, suggests Jessie Duarte in Daily Maverick article The party is always right, and MPs must toe the line – they have no choice, is what she seems to say, says Stephen Grootes. 10 February 2021 11:30 AM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
Sona 2021: Vaccine strategy and economic growth plan expected to dominate speech President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday and it will be dramatically different fr... 9 February 2021 5:57 PM
View all Politics
Netflorist sees 150% spike in sympathy flowers, condolence gifts due to Covid-19 Netflorist MD Ryan Bacher says many florist companies are feeling conflicted amid a business boom caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. 10 February 2021 10:35 AM
New minimum wages (R3700 to R4230): 'Not enough for a household to survive on' Imagine yourself doing backbreaking work all day, every workday for R3700 per month, and having to feed a whole household... 10 February 2021 9:37 AM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
View all Business
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores. 9 February 2021 3:00 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 9 February 2021 12:56 PM
Rovos Rail - the world's most luxurious train - has a Valentine's Day special Rovos Rail founder Rohan Vos talks about his ultra-opulent train, upcoming specials – and SA’s dysfunction railway system. 9 February 2021 11:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
The Bold and the Beautiful episode 8000 in SA! Refilwe chats to 'Liam Spencer' Refilwe Moloto chats to Scott Clifton, who plays Bold's Liam Spencer, to find out more about the wild ride and milestone. 10 February 2021 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Move over Beyonce, there's a new Super Bowl star in town! Warren “Wawa” Snipe performed the national anthem in American Sign Language at Super Bowl 55 earning himself scores of fans. 9 February 2021 9:45 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH]'I'm not a cat' lawyer's accidental kitten filter in Zoom legal meeting If your kids have been using your computer, make sure you turn off the filters before you go into Zoom meeting, suggests judge. 10 February 2021 2:11 PM
Welcome to Mars! UAE's 'Hope' probe enters orbit around the Red Planet The United Arab Emirates is celebrating its first mission to Mars, advancing the global race to put a human on the Red Planet. 10 February 2021 2:05 PM
Weetbix & beans? Top brands diss weird food combo in hilarious Twitter thread A number of big-name brands have weighed in on Twitter to share their thoughts on the breakfast unusual combo suggestion 10 February 2021 12:56 PM
View all World
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
View all Africa
Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election The ANC, DA and EFF should be shaking in their boots. Lester Kiewit interviews One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane. 9 February 2021 1:27 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Pandor announces her department will settle Nsfas debt

Pandor announces her department will settle Nsfas debt

25 March 2019 7:21 AM

Higher Education and Training Minister, Naledi Pandor, talks to Kieno about the R967m they have allocated to wipe out the historic debt of more than 52,500 National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) students.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury

10 February 2021 12:22 PM

With Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental distress on the rise in 2021

10 February 2021 12:16 PM

With Dr Kagisho Maaroganye psychiatrist and public sector national convenor of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape government and United States Trade and Investment Partnership

10 February 2021 11:01 AM

David Maynier |at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs and Will Stevens Deputy Consul General  at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Terminally ill Atheist doctor and patient goes to court to challenge the law on euthenasia

10 February 2021 10:41 AM

Kieno speaks to Sheena Swemmer | Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme at Centre for Applied Legal Studies, Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Golden Arrow Buses commuter attacks

10 February 2021 10:17 AM

Kieno speaks to Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer Golden Arrow Bus Spokesperson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

10 February 2021 10:00 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - No judge, I am not a cat,' Kitten Zoom filter mishap

10 February 2021 9:49 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest from the world of advertising

9 February 2021 12:14 PM

With Jonathan Cherry CherryFlava Media 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Amanzi for Food

9 February 2021 12:11 PM

Kieno speaks to Sarah Durr.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

GSB Solution Space recently announced a new partnership with Ayoba to continue to develop and scale promising start-ups

9 February 2021 12:06 PM

The UCT GSB Solution Space recently announced a new partnership with Ayoba to continue to develop and scale promising start-ups. This collaboration will offer a host of benefits to participants on the UCT GSB’s Solution Space E-Track programme.

Here to tell us a bit more about this today are Eero Tarjanne, Head of Business Development & Ecosystem at Ayoba, and Shiela Yabo, Programme Manager at the UCT GSB Solution Space.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

New minimum wages (R3700 to R4230): 'Not enough for a household to survive on'

Business

Eskom takes it up a notch with Stage 3 load shedding on Wednesday

Local

Weetbix & beans? Top brands diss weird food combo in hilarious Twitter thread

World

'Shabby controls' allowed traveler to enter the UK from 'red list' SA unchecked

World Local

EWN Highlights

ANC KZN divisions play out in public over Zuma attack on state capture, ConCourt

10 February 2021 5:49 PM

Tembisa Hospital CEO heads to court over suspension, ombud's Lethole report

10 February 2021 4:35 PM

EU forces SA drug firm Aspen to slash cancer drug prices

10 February 2021 4:29 PM

