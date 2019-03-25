The Emerging economies focus on China

Today at 18:09 Brain drain a threatens SA's economic recovery The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

James Formby - Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank

Today at 18:13 South Africa 2021 economic outlook & preview of State of the nation address by the president The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Goolam Ballim - Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 What President Ramaphosa needs to solve mining energy issues The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Leon - Co-Chair for Africa and Partner at Herbert Smith Freehills South Africa

Today at 18:48 South Africa’s Skynamo Acquires mSeller, a Leading Mobile Sales Application in the United Kingdom The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Sam Clarke - Founder and CEO at Skynamo

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - The Business of Reddit The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Is the Box Store JustNow a real lay-by platform? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

