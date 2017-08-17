Western Cape government backs Philippi's farming potential

Guest: Beverley Schafer Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Economic Development Tourism and Agriculture at Western Cape Government



The Western Cape government has given its support to the Philippi Horticultural Area's (PHA) farming potential and also the development of an integrated agri-park in the area.The standing committee on economic opportunities, tourism and agriculture in the provincial legislature is however adamant the City of Cape Town concludes its 6 month environmental impact and feasibility study before deciding on any future developments.