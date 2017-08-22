Major banks in SA prepare for class action lawsuit

Guest: Advocate Douglas Shaw legal expert and advocate.



South Africa’s largest banks could be facing a R60 billion claim related to

their conduct in attaching and selling the homes of defaulting debtors at

prices below market value. According to BusinessTech - About 100 000 homes have been repossessed by banks and sold in execution since 1994. It is estimated that 10% of these homes were sold for close to market value, with the remaining 90% sold

below prevailing market values.