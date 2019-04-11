Ndabeni-Abrahams to launch 4IRSA and Digital Economy Summit

Kieno talks to Minister of Communication, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, about how we are preparing ourselves for survival in a digital economy as she launches 4IRSA (4th Industrial Revolution South Africa) today. This lays the fondation for the June 2019, Digital Economy Summit.
With Dr Morné Mostert Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Malusi Booi | Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Dr Kagisho Maaroganye psychiatrist and public sector national convenor of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.LISTEN TO PODCAST
David Maynier |at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs and Will Stevens Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST