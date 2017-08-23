Urban Safety report highlights crime hot spots in Cape Town

Guest: Guy Lamb Co-director of the Institute of Safety Governance and Criminology at UCT



The SAPS annual performance plan, shows the intent to gradually decrease officer numbers. This plan is currently being tabled in parliament but there is already great

concern about the impact that this would have on safety in our communities. The State of Urban Safety Report is a recearch document which looks intocrime hotspots and the causes behind why these areas are crime hotspots.