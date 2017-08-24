What is the city's policy on beach clean ups

Guest: Gregg Oelofse Coastal Manager at City of Cape Town



On the show last Thursday we received a call from a listener asking why the

City of Cape Town only cleans or maintains certain beaches up to a point.

The caller used the example of the beach near Sunrise Circle which he says

is cleaned up to the river mouth, but is left neglected on the other side of the

river.