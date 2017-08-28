Smart meter helps Stellenbosch school save water and money

Kieno Kammies speaks to Prof Thinus Booysen Senior Lecturer in the Dept of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at University of Stellenbosch



You might have a handle on how your household is managing to conserve

water, but what happens at your child's school? A few months ago (at the end of May), we spoke to Prof Thinus Booysen of Stellenbosch university on how he helped a school identify their problem areas, and reduce their water bill.