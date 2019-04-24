Gordhan asks for deadline extension to submit affidavit to PP Mkhwebane

A seven day extension has been granted to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to submit an affidavit relating to the so-called rogue unit at the South African Revenue Service. Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has granted this extension following a request by Gordhan.The investigation is into allegations of improper conduct, a violation of the Executive Ethics Code, irregular and unlawful activities by Minister Gordhan.



The minister's lawyer Tebogo Malatji joined Kieno Kammies on air