Ernestine Deane performs as part of Suidoosterfees

Kieno Kammies speaks to singer Ernestine Deane, who will be taking to the stage as part of the 16th Suidoosterfees at the Artscape Theatre Centre. Deane's career as a singer spans two decades, both as a vocalist for iconic SA hip hop band Moodphase5ive and also as a solo artist.