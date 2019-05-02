Barbs Wire - Alleged Liverpool fan dumping man into fountain in Barcelona

Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman.
#CasterSemenya trended as South Africans expressed anger and disappointment as she loses a bid to challenge IAAF rules forcing female athletes to regulate their testosterone levels.
Instagram is running a test in Canada starting later this week that hides the total number of likes on photos and videos.
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Dr Keith Cloete Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Deutsche Welle corresponded Helen Seeney.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mahlatsi Mahlase, South African National Editors Forum (SANEF)LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST