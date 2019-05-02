The Semenya case: The biology of it all

The Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected Caster Semenya's challenge against the IAAF's new rules. This means that she will have to either take medication in order to compete in track events from 400m to the mile, or change to another distance. Prof Malcolm Collins, head of the Department of Human Biology at UCT joined Kieno Kammies on air to detail what this means.