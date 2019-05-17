Converting vehicles to run on green electric power

Pippa Hudson speaks to energy and mobility consultant, Carel Snyman, about the idea of converting petrol vehicles to run on electric power and the future of electric-powered vehicles in South Africa.
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Dr Keith Cloete Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Deutsche Welle corresponded Helen Seeney.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mahlatsi Mahlase, South African National Editors Forum (SANEF)LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST