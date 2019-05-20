Today’s Random Act of Kindness is for the Innovation for the Blind

Today’s Random Act of Kindness is for the Innovation for the Blind. The organisation offers specialised residential care to persons with visual impairments in facilities that offer reasonable accommodation – specifically adapted to their needs. They also offer skills development and job creation. Kieno Kammies speaks to Stephne Botha, the CEO at the Innovation for the Blind, as well as Sherry Saltzman from Dischem.