UCT Launches Khoekhoegowab course, plans to make it fourth language option

Starting this month, you can learn the indigenous Khoisan language Khoekhoegowab at the University of Cape Town. Kieno Kammies was joined on air by Professor Mbulungeni Madiba, co-ordinator of UCT's Multilingualism Education Project at the Centre for Higher Education Development (CHED) to detail why this is so significant.