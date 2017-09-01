Teacher caught on video beating student

Guest: Paddy Attwel Director of Communications for WCED at Western Cape Education Department



A video has emerged of a teacher at Thandokhulu Secondary School in Mowbray hitting a learner. The same teacher has been accused of sexual assault by learners at the school.



In the video a man can be seen using his belt and smacking it in the direction of a learner, while the learner raises an arm for protection