UWC Physics student flying SA flag high at CERN

Kieno speaks to UWC Physics student, Kenzo Abrahams about his achievements while being placed at CERN (the European Centre for Nuclear Research in Switzerland). He played a crucial role in setting up a large array of detectors called Miniball, which helps to determine why there is more matter than antimatter in the universe - shedding light on one of the most important issues in modern physics.