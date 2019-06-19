Can SA wine exports benefit from USA-China trade war?

China's wine market has grown 450% over the past 10 years, yet wine exports from the USA to China have dropped by 25% in 2018.



So does this mean good news for the local wine export market? To find out Kieno speaks to Michael Mokhoro, stakeholder manager for Vinpro and for SALBA (South African Liquor Brand Owners Association).