A VW Beetle's 14 500km journey to raise funds for child heart surgeries

Gareth Coats, Project Convenor of the Round Table Golden East 181 joins Kieno Kammies on air to discuss how they will leave Johannesburg on the 14th of July to drive a 1972 Volkswagen Beetle, better known as the Boikanyo Bug, all the way to Romania in aid of raising funds and awareness about preventable diseases in children.