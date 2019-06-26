The happy tail of Snoopy the puppy, and petcare in stormy weather

Marcelle du Plessis, Fundraising and Communications Manager of Mdzananda Animal Clinic talks to Kieno about the heart warming story of 4 week old little pup, Snoopy, who was admitted suffering from hypothermia after being left outside in a storm. She also provides tips for pet owners as yet another storm approaches the Cape.