SASSA responds to pensioner who lost grant money

Henry De Grass General Manager at South African Social Security Agency and Nielen Marais Affected SASSA customer



Last friday we took a heart-breaking call from a listener who was in a cue

behind a pensioner at a pick 'n pay in Plumstead. The pensioner had lost R400 from his SASSA Grant and while that might not sound like a lot of money for some, it certainly means a lot to him. We then spoke to Pick 'n Pay's Raymond Paul Robins - who promised to give the affected man R400 and take him down to SASSA to resolve the issue.