Ukraine tourist murdered in Hout Bay

Kieno Kammies speaks to Andre van Schalkwyk, chairsperson for Table Mountain Safety Action Group.



A Ukrainian tourist on a walk in Table Mountain National Park in Hout Bay was stabbed to death during a robbery on Saturday, Western Cape police said. The 44-year-old man died at the scene near East Fort, a coastal fortification on the popular scenic Chapman's Peak Drive, at around 11:00.