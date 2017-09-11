'We're absolutely devastated as a congregation' - church leader

Guest: Senior pastor at Common Ground Church Ryan TerMorshuizen talks about the church youth leader accused of child abuse. The name of the accused has not yet been made public.



A church youth leader at Common Ground Church in Rondebosch allegedly posted pictures online of himself dressed as a scantily clad woman in order to entice at least 50 teenage boys to send him explicit photographs.The youth pastor, 26, formerly of the Rondebosch Common Ground Church, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court yesterday on charges of possession of child pornography and failing to report knowledge of the commission of a sexual offence with children.



