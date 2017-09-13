Couple intervene in assault near Groote Schuur

Guest: Kiara Dube Eye witness to the assault vuyo Dube Eye witness to the assault Robbie Robberts Director of Law Enforcement at City of Cape Town



I have Vuyo Dube there as a back up. Robbie Robberts is still pending, If I do not message, please follow up with him in the AM. We were alerted to a shocking incident of assault via our Whatsapp line late last night. Kiara and her husband, were on their way home via the M3 highway last evening when they witnessed an altercation between 2 men on the off ramp near Groote Schuur Hospital.