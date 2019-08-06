Accountability Now lays criminal charges against Public Protector

Accountability Now has laid criminal charges or perjury and defeating the ends of justice against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. The charges have have arisen from the findings made against the public protector in a Constitutional Court judgement upholding the Pretoria High Court’s order that Mkhwebane personally pay for 15% of the South African Reserve Bank’s (Sarb) legal fees in the Absa/Bankorp lifeboat matter. Africa Melane speaks to Paul Hoffman, director of Accountability Now.