Communty upliftment scheme helps community of Victoria Lodge

The Honeybun Foundation is an NPO which was created to assist communities in impoverished areas. One the the communities they assist is Victoria Lodge Informal Settlement, where they run a feeding scheme, have established a vegetable garden, and hold extra lessons for the children.



They recently acquired a shipping container which they hope to convert into a classroom, but finding it difficult to get permission from City of Cape Town authorities. Kieno Kammies speaks to founder Stephen Langman.