City of Cape Town conducting site-inspections of wellpoints and boreholes

The City of Cape Town is conducting on-site inspections of wellpoint and borehole installations to ensure that they are not unlawfully connected to the main water supply, following cases where poorly treated and untreated water had infiltrated the municipality's water supply system and affecting surrounding households. Kieno Kammies speaks to Xanthea Limberg, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee For Water and Waste Services.