The best times to leave for work in Cape Town to avoid peak traffic

Guest: Paul-Roux de Kock Analytics Director at Lightstone



How long does it take you to get to work in the morning? Well did you know that the average travel time between Kuilsrriver and the CBD should be no more than 35 minutes. However, during peak traffic this trip takes around 66 minutes. However, if you leave home just after 8am it takes just about 37 minutes. This is according to research done by Lightstone using information provided by Tracker.