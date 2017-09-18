Robben Island Museum offers counselling to sinking ferry passengers

Guest: NSRI's Craig Lambinon and Tourism Spokesperson Beverly Shafer.



The Robben Island Museum management says it has made counselling available to some of the traumatized passengers who were aboard a sinking ferry. More than 60 passengers including four crew members were rescued when ferry Thandi started sinking in choppy waters on Friday afternoon.The boat was transporting passengers from Robben Island when it started taking water on board and began sinking.



