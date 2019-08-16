Clamp down on 'car guards' fleecing Old Biscuit Mill visitors for parking

Visitors to the Old Biscuit Mill have been complaining about the high fees being demanded for parking in the streets near the popular market.



Authorities recently conducted an operation in the area to bring an end to this racket. Kieno Kammies speaks to Eddie Booysens, regional manager for the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira)