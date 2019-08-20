Might cash-in-transit robbers now be behind upsurge in jewellery store robberies?

Yesterday saw yet another robbery of a jewellery store in Cape Town, this time at the Blue Route Mall, bringing the total number of such robberies to five since July. Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Mahlogonolo Thobane of Unisa to find out whether there might have been a switch from cash-in-transit heists to jewellery store robberies.