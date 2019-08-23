Examining patterns of human and organ trafficking in Southern Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Local mom and daughter duo create underwear collection for trans women and girls Cape Town mom Joanne Chemaly and her trans daughter Hailie have created a range of tucking underwear that enables a comfortable ge... 6 February 2021 10:42 AM
Premier Alan Winde: 'We have trained 2000 vaccinators' John Maytham chats to Alan Winde about the plan for Covid-19 vaccinations in the Western Cape. 5 February 2021 6:27 PM
Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers' John Maytham talks to Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer about the spike in bus robberies. 5 February 2021 4:56 PM
Can former president Jacob Zuma lose his state benefits? It's really up to the political branches of government to decide says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos. 5 February 2021 3:09 PM
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presiden... 5 February 2021 2:47 PM
[VIDEO] Malema arrives at Nkandla for cup of tea with Zuma EFF leader Julius Malema has just arrived at Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead for a "tea party" with the former president. 5 February 2021 11:40 AM
SIU recovers R126m from dodgy PPE tenders The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is updating South Africans on its probe into dodgy personal protective equipment (PPE) tender... 5 February 2021 1:27 PM
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
Don't wait until it's too late - Top Cape Town dentist shares oral health advice Dr. Jason Sam shares expert advice on how to take care of your gums and teeth, and why you shouldn't skip your visit to the dentis... 6 February 2021 9:08 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presiden... 5 February 2021 2:47 PM
Mixing different Covid vaccines together? Prof explains this may be beneficial John Maytham talks to Francois Venter about having more than one vaccine for Covid-19. 5 February 2021 12:49 PM
Prof: Terrible naming system has caused incorrect reference to "SA variant" It's problematic to describe it as the "South African variant" when referring to 501Y.V2, says vaccinology expert Professor Willem... 4 February 2021 7:21 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 4 February 2021 1:44 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
Examining patterns of human and organ trafficking in Southern Africa

Examining patterns of human and organ trafficking in Southern Africa

23 August 2019 8:47 AM

Dr Marcell Van Der Watt former hawks investigator specializing in Human Traficking talks to Kieno Kammies about patterns seen in Southern Africa. He also takes a look into the disappearance of two South African teachers in Vietnam, possibly due to organ trafficking.


Hospital from Home

5 February 2021 12:06 PM

Kieno speaks to Jeremy Yatt CEO of Fedhealth.

Our problem with Ageing

5 February 2021 11:58 AM

With Dr Roze Phillips, futurist and medical doctor.

Walk in solidarity of hospitality industry

5 February 2021 11:16 AM

Kieno speaks to are restaurateurs Richard Key & Rudi Minnaar.

Localflix, Mzanzi's own streaming service

5 February 2021 10:53 AM

Kieno speaks to the entrepreneur behind Localflix, Bongane Radebe.

#CapeTalkOpenLine

5 February 2021 10:51 AM
International news with Deutsche Welle

5 February 2021 10:31 AM

DW correspondent Chelsey Delaney gives updates on the latest international stories.

World Cancer Day

4 February 2021 11:01 AM

Kieno speaks to Omy Naidoo of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians.

#CapeTalkOpenLine

4 February 2021 10:42 AM
International news with Deutsche Welle

4 February 2021 10:22 AM

With Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.

Minister Fritz unhappy with Public Order Policing report

4 February 2021 10:12 AM

Kieno speaks to Albert Fritz MEC for community safety.

Local mom and daughter duo create underwear collection for trans women and girls

Local Lifestyle

3 fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend now that restrictions are eased

Capetonians warned not to fall for notorious, bogus beggars known as ‘Kumars’

Local

Action SA mulls legal action against Lily Mine BRPs

6 February 2021 10:59 AM

Oversight function only allocated 2.5% of National Assembly's R2 bln budget

6 February 2021 10:25 AM

Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo

6 February 2021 9:16 AM

