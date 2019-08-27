Speculation and rumour follows untimely death of Gavin Watson

There is a lot of speculation and rumour making the rounds following the death of Gavin Watson in a car crash on Monday morning. This was strengthened due to the timing of the death of the Bosasa boss, who was due to testify a day later at a Sars inquiry into allegations of tax dodging. Kieno Kammies speaks to journalist and author Mandy Wiener