Be prepared for new BBBEE laws on the way

DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Finance: When investing, just thinking long term is not enough
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Anet Ahern - Head Of Research at Sim Global Best Ideas
Guests
Anet Ahern - Head Of Research at Sim Global Best Ideas
125
Today at 05:10
Gauteng Department of Health vaccine roll out plan
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Sipho Senabe
Guests
Dr Sipho Senabe
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Do you use a fuel rewards programme?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nathea Nicolay - Head of product at Sanlam Reality
Guests
Nathea Nicolay - Head of product at Sanlam Reality
125
Today at 06:44
Wanderlust Wednesday: Can we get passports done?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sam Plaatjies - Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs
Guests
Sam Plaatjies - Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Biovac CEO on what is next for SA's first vaccines
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Morena Makhoana - CEO at Biovac
Guests
Dr Morena Makhoana - CEO at Biovac
125
Today at 07:20
Mining sector extends helping hand in vaccine rollout
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Charmane Russell - Spokesperson at Chamber of Mines
Guests
Charmane Russell - Spokesperson at Chamber of Mines
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Understanding how Reddit used GameStop to upend the financial world
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Pierre Verster - CEO at Protea Capital Management
Sumesh Chetty - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Guests
Jean-Pierre Verster - CEO at Protea Capital Management
Sumesh Chetty - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:50
A major medical scheme just broke ranks on paying for vaccines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Craig Comrie
Guests
Craig Comrie
125
Today at 10:08
City to scrap mobile libraries after 60 years
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
125
Today at 10:33
SA gaming duo of to FIFAe Club World Cup 2021 finals
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:45
Provincial tourism and economics update with David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
125
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
125
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-Alforde Charumbira recipient of an MBA Leadership at the AMBA &BGA Excellence Award
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:32
Western Cape Phase 1 vaccine rollout
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
125
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
125
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Guests
Wendy Knowler
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up