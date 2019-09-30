Meat-free burgers

RESTAURANT 1: House of H
Owners Christina and Heinrich Koen
Heinrich and Christina are the owners of House of H, located on loop street in the CBD.
The restaurant boasts a homely environment with food that compliments the décor.
RESTAURANT 2: Lekker Vegan
Owner James Knaap
Owned by James Knaap, the Lekker Vegan has perfected the concept of cruelty free
vegan junk food and welcomed by those who have shifted to plant-based diets.
RESTAUARANT 3: Hudsons
Owner Ross Collins
Ross Collins is the owner of Hudsons, they have a laid back vibe and large menu
selection that caters for just about any burger palette.
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Dr Keith Cloete Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Deutsche Welle corresponded Helen Seeney.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mahlatsi Mahlase, South African National Editors Forum (SANEF)LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST