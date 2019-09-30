Meat-free burgers

RESTAURANT 1: House of H

Owners Christina and Heinrich Koen



Heinrich and Christina are the owners of House of H, located on loop street in the CBD.

The restaurant boasts a homely environment with food that compliments the décor.



RESTAURANT 2: Lekker Vegan

Owner James Knaap



Owned by James Knaap, the Lekker Vegan has perfected the concept of cruelty free

vegan junk food and welcomed by those who have shifted to plant-based diets.



RESTAUARANT 3: Hudsons

Owner Ross Collins

Ross Collins is the owner of Hudsons, they have a laid back vibe and large menu

selection that caters for just about any burger palette.