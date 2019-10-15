Building a support system to end gender-based violence

Farhana Parker is a social entrepreneur and Bertha Scholar on the UCT GSB MPhil in
Inclusive Innovation programme actively researching ‘Innovative pathways to prevent
domestic violence in mothers’. And given the recent attention on gender-based violence
in South Africa, the matter is quite relevant.
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Dr Keith Cloete Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Deutsche Welle corresponded Helen Seeney.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mahlatsi Mahlase, South African National Editors Forum (SANEF)LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST