Taste Test Monday - Biltong

Breys Meat Market



Interview 1 – Ebrahim Sayed

Established in 1937, Breys Meat Market is a family owned butcher that became the first

halaal butcher in the 1960’s to make biltong.

They pride themselves on high quality products that are made the traditional way.



The Biltong Lady



Interview 2 – Tineke Lombard

Owned by Tineke Lombard ‘The Biltong Lady’ is known for her attention to detail and

customised biltong cuts.

She prepares and delivers to your door and caters for a wide variety of your biltong

needs.



Sampsons Biltong



Interview 3 – Byron Sampson

Based in Rondebosch East, this business specialises in biltong meat that is free from

hormones and antibiotics. They have traditional, chilli, chutney and garlic and herb as

well as traditional kudu biltong and game droe wors.

And if you’re wondering what their biltong "cakes" and "cupcakes" are all about, well

they’re biltong which are shaped like actual cakes!