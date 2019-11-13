CEO profile - FNB's Philani Potwana

Guest: Philani Potwana CEO of FNB Easy
He’s the youngest Chief Executive of FNB Easy and at only 31 years of age, Philani
Potwana, has just began this journey. He was born in the Eastern Cape in a village called Kwamnyana which is near Mount Frere and we get to chat to him next to find out where it all began.
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Dr Keith Cloete Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Deutsche Welle corresponded Helen Seeney.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mahlatsi Mahlase, South African National Editors Forum (SANEF)LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST