Vida e CEO explains why branch had to remove poster

CEO of vida e caffè, Darren Levy, spoke to Kieno Kammies



A vida e caffè was in the news thanks to the sharing on social media a photo of a poster which was on display at a Newlands branch, stating “Olà! This is an Independent Media Free Zone - No Cape Times, Argus or Weekend Argus."



The posters have since been taken down an an apology issued after head office took action as it was not endorsed or supported by the group.



