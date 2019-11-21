AirBnB in Athens takes things one step further, and Black Pete ruffles feathers

Keith Walker host of DW's weekly radio show and podcast "Inside Europe.



Local people in many European cities — Majorca, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin,

Venice, Lisbon — have launched campaigns against short-term rental platforms, such as

Airbnb, accusing them of driving up rents and pricing lower-income people out of the

cities. But in Athens, Greece, things have gone one step further.