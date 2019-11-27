Life sentence for child rape cases in South Africa

Lisa Vetten research associate at Wits Institute For Social Economic Research



Recently a 45 year old man who had repeatedly raped his 15 year old daughter was

handed a life sentence. In South Africa rapists can receive anything from 10 to Life. It''s

often the case that people are not happy about how the sentencing works. Does this

case create precedent, has it happened before and how are these cases evaluated to

determine sentencing.