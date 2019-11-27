The continuing struggle to get claimants back into District Six

Gerald Elliot Chairman at District Six Reference Group



For many former residents of District Six, the dream of "returning home" is just taking

too long. It has been more than 50 years since the area was declared a whites-only area by the apartheid government, forcing many families to live in the Cape Flats. A meeting has been arranged to take place this Saturday, 30 November, for those who submitted their claims before 31 December 1998.