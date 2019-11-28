Fella's Army and the upliftment of a Lavender Hill school

Gavin Alkana Headmaster at Hillwood Primary and Suze Allderman Cousin of the late Ian Macdonald.



Macdonald had spent the last two years of his life helping to uplift Hillwood Primary School in Lavender Hill as part of the Partners for Possibility Programme. The programme partners business people with school principals around the country, and Macdonald, whose nickname was "Fella", worked on improving the school.