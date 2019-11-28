Meet the parents behind Ewan Strydom

Pierre Strydom Father of Ewan Strydom and Marizelle Strydom Mother of Ewan Strydom
South African TV, Radio Presenter and Model Ewan Strydom is best known to us as one
of the former personalities on the Expresso Morning Show on SABC 3. With his dashing smile, graceful and down to earth attitude he's been a wonderful welcome to our mornings and is now currently presenting on the Bravo show on Kyknet. Originally from Joburg he has made Cape Town his home and is now a husband and father of 2 children.
