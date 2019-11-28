Psychology: Ending the cycle of gender-based violence

Levandri Pillay Clinical psychologist
For the past few years we have focused on awareness around the 16 Days of Activism for
No Violence against Women and Children, but this year will be etched in our minds for a
long long time as news headlines gripped us on the gruesome rape and murder of UCT
student Uyinene Mrwetyana. This was a time where we saw a shift in our nation, a
nation that decided it had enough.
