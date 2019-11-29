Black Friday blahs being felt in Europe too

Malte Rohwer-Kahlmann Reporter at Deutsche Welle



While retailers there are predicted to make record sales, resistance against the sales

frenzy is growing as well: France is contemplating a law to curb special promotions,

Amazon delivery contractors in Italy are striking, environmental groups are planning to

block shoppers from entering stores. Is the US-imported tradition bound to disappear

soon?