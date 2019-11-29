Black Friday blahs being felt in Europe too

Malte Rohwer-Kahlmann Reporter at Deutsche Welle
While retailers there are predicted to make record sales, resistance against the sales
frenzy is growing as well: France is contemplating a law to curb special promotions,
Amazon delivery contractors in Italy are striking, environmental groups are planning to
block shoppers from entering stores. Is the US-imported tradition bound to disappear
soon?
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Dr Keith Cloete Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Deutsche Welle corresponded Helen Seeney.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mahlatsi Mahlase, South African National Editors Forum (SANEF)LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST