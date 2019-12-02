Gig economy changing the way we work and live

Matthew Quinton – Director at Aquacor and Eric Simons – Property developer, Eastwood at Somerset Lakes.



More and more people are choosing to work from flexible workspaces - or even in

coffee shops with WiFi facilities. And with their spare time they can spend more time

with family or pursuing outdoor activities. This is now changing the way property developments are designed and we're seeing a number of such being marketed.